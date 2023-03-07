Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,263 Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 56.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1,180.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THRY opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thryv from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

