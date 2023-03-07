Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 417 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of QCR worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.83 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,477.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,477.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $74,519.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,417 shares of company stock worth $117,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.