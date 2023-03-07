Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,514 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,145.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,814.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,166,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,381,237,000 after purchasing an additional 33,329,215 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,927.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,084,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,452,549 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

