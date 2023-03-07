Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,908 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $2,011,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $1,239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 38.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 35,874 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 86.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 605,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 280,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 40.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

