Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Trimmed by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,383 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.22. The company has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

