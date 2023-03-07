Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 25,417 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FIGS by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 538,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 20.4% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,486,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 78.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get FIGS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on FIGS to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FIGS Price Performance

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 14,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $94,631.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.63.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About FIGS

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.