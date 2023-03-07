Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Frontline by 601.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,020,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 875,453 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Frontline by 79.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 759,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 336,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

FRO opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. Frontline plc has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

FRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

