Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,052.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,273 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Associates NY grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,003.8% during the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 26,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,853.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 31,925 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,053.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,800,000 after buying an additional 166,613 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,927.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 352,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 335,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,983,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.