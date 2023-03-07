Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 52,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

