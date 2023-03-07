Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,705,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,577 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.26% of Chesapeake Energy worth $537,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after buying an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $93,644,000.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

