Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,921 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $764.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

