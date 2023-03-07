Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 144.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 60.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1,112.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $208.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.12 and its 200-day moving average is $207.41. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

