CI Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVCB. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $146,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $4,471,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.