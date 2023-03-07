CI Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart by 428.6% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart Trading Down 1.2 %

CPRT stock opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

