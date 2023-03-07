CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 990.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

