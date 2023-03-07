CI Investments Inc. Has $28,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 187.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Match Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Match Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

