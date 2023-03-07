CI Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 986.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 469.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,348 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

OTIS stock opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.