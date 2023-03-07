CI Investments Inc. Purchases 1,911 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 770.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in PG&E by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 873,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 205.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 337,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 227,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

