CI Investments Inc. Purchases 312 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1,006.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameren by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,521,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,599,000 after buying an additional 570,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.90.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,849 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.00%.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.