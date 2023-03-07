CI Investments Inc. Purchases 923 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Corning by 72.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 476,621 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Corning by 12.6% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Corning by 17.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $38.82.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

