CI Investments Inc. Raises Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average of $117.44. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

