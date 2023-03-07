CI Investments Inc. Raises Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 990.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 130.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,000 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.85%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

