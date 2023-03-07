CI Investments Inc. Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1,001.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $53.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

