CI Investments Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Yum China by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

