Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $74.00 at Barclays

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $64.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,944,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,737,648 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,175 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the third quarter worth about $61,849,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 4,515.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,948 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

