Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,941 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLVT. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 67.2% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,155,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,635,000 after buying an additional 7,295,534 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $54,443,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $33,137,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 352.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after buying an additional 1,851,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth approximately $28,866,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clarivate Price Performance
CLVT stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarivate (CLVT)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.