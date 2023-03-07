Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,941 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLVT. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 67.2% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,155,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,635,000 after buying an additional 7,295,534 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $54,443,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $33,137,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 352.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after buying an additional 1,851,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth approximately $28,866,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CLVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Clarivate from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

