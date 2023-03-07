Colefax Group PLC (CFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Colefax Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Colefax Group stock opened at GBX 810 ($9.74) on Tuesday. Colefax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 570 ($6.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 909 ($10.93). The firm has a market cap of £58.64 million, a PE ratio of 701.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 733.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 719.59.

Get Colefax Group alerts:

About Colefax Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

Receive News & Ratings for Colefax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colefax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.