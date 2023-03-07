Colefax Group PLC (CFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Colefax Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Colefax Group stock opened at GBX 810 ($9.74) on Tuesday. Colefax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 570 ($6.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 909 ($10.93). The firm has a market cap of £58.64 million, a PE ratio of 701.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 733.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 719.59.
About Colefax Group
