Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.54 Million Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PFM opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

