Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.84 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFR. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $130.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.67 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day moving average of $137.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

