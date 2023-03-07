Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

LNT stock opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.