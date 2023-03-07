Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.32. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $77.51.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

