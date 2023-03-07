Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $839.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $825.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $790.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

