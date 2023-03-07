Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 904,599 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 904,599 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 70.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

