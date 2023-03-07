ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNVVY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.73) to GBX 235 ($2.83) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.71) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 381 ($4.58) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.25.

ConvaTec Group Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

