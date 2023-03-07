Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,126 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

