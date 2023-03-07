Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Cap of $3.37 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and $79.51 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.76 or 0.00052542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00023352 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.