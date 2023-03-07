Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,390.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSEFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Covivio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Covivio from €70.00 ($74.47) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Covivio Stock Performance

GSEFF stock opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. Covivio has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63.

About Covivio

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels in Europe, German Residential, Germany Offices, and Other. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

