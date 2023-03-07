Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 27,136 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,136 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Post worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 102.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Post by 208.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 169,099 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Post by 101.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Post by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 75,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

POST stock opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

