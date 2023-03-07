Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 343,931 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,931 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Talos Energy worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TALO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Talos Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

Talos Energy Profile

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51.

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.