Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 361,037 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,037 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Avnet worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Avnet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Avnet by 84.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Avnet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 37.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,925,000 after purchasing an additional 292,882 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVT opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

