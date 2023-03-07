Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI) Insider Ian Thomas Mattioli Purchases 150,000 Shares

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) insider Ian Thomas Mattioli purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £141,000 ($169,552.67).

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON CREI opened at GBX 93.40 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £411.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.29 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.19. Custodian Property Income REIT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 81.60 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 111.20 ($1.34).

Get Custodian Property Income REIT alerts:

Custodian Property Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Custodian Property Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian Property Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian Property Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.