Dai (DAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $127.97 Million

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. Dai has a total market cap of $5.19 billion and $127.97 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,189,678,705 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

