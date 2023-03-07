Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $385.00

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 385 ($4.63) and last traded at GBX 384 ($4.62), with a volume of 5180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.50 ($4.34).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 470 ($5.65) to GBX 490 ($5.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £855.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,287.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 337.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 299.83.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

