DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. DaVita has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DaVita will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

