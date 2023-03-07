Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €110.00 Price Target

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.80 ($72.13) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($104.79) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Gerresheimer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €87.65 ($93.24) on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €46.66 ($49.64) and a 1 year high of €84.50 ($89.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is €72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.42.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

