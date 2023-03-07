DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €11.00 by Berenberg Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €11.70 ($12.45) target price on DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($7.98) price objective on DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
DIC Asset Stock Performance
Shares of DIC stock opened at €9.69 ($10.31) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of €8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.34. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($6.93) and a 52 week high of €16.19 ($17.22). The company has a market cap of $805.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36.
DIC Asset Company Profile
DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.
