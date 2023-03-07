Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Articles

