Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.39–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $323.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.12 million. Domo also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.39)-$(0.27) EPS.
Domo Stock Up 3.8 %
DOMO opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. Domo has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $57.41.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Domo by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Domo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Domo by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Domo Company Profile
Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domo (DOMO)
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
- The Stock That Tripled in a Day…And May Not Be Done
- Buying The Dip: When It’s Smart, When Its Not
Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.