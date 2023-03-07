Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.39–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $323.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.12 million. Domo also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.39)-$(0.27) EPS.

Domo Stock Up 3.8 %

DOMO opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. Domo has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Domo by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Domo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Domo by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

