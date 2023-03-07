Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.39)-$(0.27) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.49). The company issued revenue guidance of $323-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.08 million. Domo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.39–$0.27 EPS.

Domo Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of DOMO opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. Domo has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOMO. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Domo by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 548,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Articles

