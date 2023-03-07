DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,730,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 20,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $5,051,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,148.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,967 shares of company stock valued at $12,006,456. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Natixis lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 393.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 180,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 143,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in DoorDash by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 394,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,511 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in DoorDash by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 347,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 243,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99. DoorDash has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $130.20.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

